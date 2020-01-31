Xaviant Shares New Content for Action-Adventure Game ‘Don’t Die, Minerva!’

Help Minerva survive her adventure in a haunted house full of sinister ghosts! This spooky rogue-lite features heaps of procedural dungeons, ghosts, and loot.

Update number three for Don’t Die, Minerva! is on the the horizon, bringing enemy changes and level improvements to the haunted mansion. Preview responses so far have been very positive, praising the game’s polish and potential. The update is coming on Tuesday, February 4th for Steam and Xbox One.

Xaviant has also revealed their development roadmap and many of the key features coming to Don’t Die, Minerva!

The big items in this update include the following:

New features added to the dynamic dungeon generator, allowing for our procedurally generated levels to be more distinct from each other. Our focus for this update is on the Mansion biome and making each floor of the Mansion have its own visual theme. We will continue to expand on this throughout the remainder of Early Access.

The Spread Ghost has been replaced with The Hollowed – a wicked pumpkin with a ravenous appetite. We will be expanding and improving his behavior in future updates. The Sprinkler Ghost has been replaced with the Headmaster, an amalgam of nasty spirits that roams the dungeon spitting projectiles.

New Features

Abilities

Abilities are a new category of offensive and defensive actions that Minerva can perform. These are designed to work in concert with Flashlights to create combos that make combat more varied and challenging. Categories include: Melee Attacks, Shields, and Friendly Buffs.

Charms

Charms are potions the player finds in the dungeons that offer permanent or temporary bonuses when consumed. They could be as simple as a boost to your base crit chance or as powerful as growing to 3X your normal size and being immune to touch damage for a brief time.

Curses

When you are cursed, you are given an objective that you must accomplish or face the consequences. Successfully removing a curse grants a reward. Some curses give you a disability, such as reducing stats or paralyzing one of your weapons until the curse is lifted. Objectives can be simple enough to accomplish in a single room or broad enough to cover multiple floors.

Fragments

Fragments are the gateway to unlocking new loot. As we introduce new items and affixes into the game, the player must find them in the dungeon and bring them to an NPC to have them deciphered and unlocked.

Achievements

Unlock a wide array of Achievements for Steam and Xbox Live.