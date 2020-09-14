Xbox Game Pass Coming for PC

With Xbox Game Pass for PC you get access to play over 100 great PC games and new Xbox Game Studios games when they launch, all for one low monthly price. Starting today, you can play games like Crusader Kings III, Wasteland 3, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Grounded, Gears Tactics, and more.

With new titles added all the time, there’s always something new to discover and play including upcoming day-in-date titles like Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. Join Xbox Game Pass for PC today and start your first month for $1.

*Monthly subscription required; continues until cancelled. Game selection varies over time. Learn more at xbox.com/pcgamepass.