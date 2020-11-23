Xbox Launch Celebration Continues with Watch Dogs: Legion

Sponsor Loading...

Creative Director Clint Hocking and Game Director Kent Hudson show off Watch Dogs: Legion on the next generation of Xbox consoles.

About the Xbox Series X & Next-gen Games

Xbox Series X is designed to deliver a new level of fidelity, feel, performance and precision never seen before in console gaming. All games will look and play best on Xbox Series X.

Games Optimized for Xbox Series X will take advantage of powerful Xbox Series X features that make games look and feel incredible, including 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, DirectStorage, hardware-accelerated DirectX ray tracing, little to non-existent load times and much more.

