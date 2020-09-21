XBox Shows Off Controller With a New Way To Share

Introducing an entirely new way to share your favorite gaming moments with your friends. With the new Xbox Wireless Controller, you have a Share button built in so you can capture your best gaming moment with the press of a button.

XBox also built a new sharing experience to make it easier than ever to share your game clips and screenshots with friends from your mobile phone. Sharing has never been so easy.

*Share button featured requires the newest Xbox Wireless Controller. Console share requires Xbox One or newer console. Mobile share requires Xbox mobile app and update(s).