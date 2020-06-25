Xbox Unleashes Impressive “Optimized for Xbox Series X” Trailer

Games Optimized for Xbox Series X will take advantage of powerful Xbox Series X features that make games look and feel incredible, including 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, DirectStorage, hardware-accelerated DirectX ray tracing, little to non-existent load times and much more.

Games featuring the Optimized for Xbox Series X badge include new titles built natively using the Xbox Series X development environment as well as previously released titles that have been rebuilt specifically for Xbox Series X.

Power Your Dreams.

Learn more about Xbox Series X, the world’s fastest, most powerful console at: http://www.xbox.com/xboxseriesx