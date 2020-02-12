Yes, Your Grace Sets Arrival for March 6 on Steam

Yes, Your Grace, the kingdom management sim from development studio Brave at Night, and publishing label No More Robots, is finally coming to Steam on March 6, for $19.99 / £15.49 / 16.79 euros.

Inspired by Slavic folklore, Yes, Your Grace tells the tale of a medieval kingdom, and the royal family who live there. You are King of the land, and are tasked with talking your villagers through their various problems, from monsters attacking the village, to a lack of places to relax and enjoy themselves.

Yes, Your Grace tasks players with: