Ylands Enhances Exploration Mode With a New Update

Bohemia Interactive has launched a new update for Ylands’ Exploration DLC that brings exciting new features for players.

Players can now travel to and explore countless different islands, in different biomes on their trusty ships, linked to their person for the first time ever – creating a new bond between players and their vessels.

This update is the first stepping stone for an amazing Exploration experience – over the coming months, Ylands will keep updating Exploration until the community is happy with it.

Update 1.5 – Enhanced Exploration – major features

Exploration update first phase: the beginnings of the new and improved Explore experience is here; players can now use the brand-new world map to sail to different biomes, where they can explore (and exploit) procedurally generated islands. Ships will now be tied to players so they can use their favorite vessel to explore the high seas.

Native Indigenous Items: a whole slew of new assets for both players and creators!

Custom bitmaps in the Editor: creators will now have the option to import their very own bitmaps into the game, opening up a brand-new dimension of customization options.

Shooting weapon improvements: made major improvements to how bows/crossbows & grenades are handled within the game; make sure you try them out!

….and hundreds of fixes, improvements to every aspect of the game

To keep track of all the latest news, follow Ylands on Steam (https://store.steampowered.com/app/298610/Ylands/), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/YlandsGame/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/ylandsgame), and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVz7q46HzrY4VwF2IiWiP9A).