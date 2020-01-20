‘Zombie Army 4: Dead War Rises’ – Hitler’s Hordes are Back For More!

Trilogy and Sniper Elite 4 are taking the Zombie Army series to a whole new level.

1946. A year ago Hitler, defeated, initiated “Plan Z.” Now Europe lies in ruins. A brave band of heroes managed to cast the zombie army and the demon Führer back to hell. But little do they know…

From Venetian canals gurgling with death to a Croatian zoo now home to mortal terror, and pouncing, bloodthirsty Creepers to grotesque, zombified tanks, demonically possessed and able to spawn undead at will! Brace yourself for a Mediterranean nightmare in the post-World War 2 hellscape of Zombie Army 4!

Zombie Army 4: Dead War Rises launches February 4th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Epic Games Store for PC and is now available to pre-order. All pre-orders include the Undead Airman Character Pack FREE, featuring new playable character Hector, the British zombie with a very stiff upper lip!

Zombie Army 4 Collector’s Edition

In addition to the main game, the Zombie Army 4 Collector’s Edition features a limited edition set of stunning physical and digital items, including:

The gorgeously horrifying 10” Zombie Shark Figurine

Exclusive Collector’s Edition Box

60-page Art Book

Steelbook Case

Digital Soundtrack Sampler

In-game Undead Airman Character Pack.

Zombie Army 4 Super Deluxe Edition

In addition to the main game, the Zombie Army 4 Super Deluxe Edition grants access to tons of additional post-launch content. That includes:

3 new campaign levels

4 new character packs

9 new weapon bundles

5 new weapon skin packs

4 new character outfit packs

Look out for more details soon!

Zombie Army 4 Deluxe Edition

Finally, in addition to the main game, the Zombie Army 4 Deluxe Edition outfits survivors with a crate-load of additional extras, including:

Undead Airman Character Pack

Solid Gold Weapon Pack

FG-24 Semi-Auto Rifle Bundle

The Undercover Karl Character Outfit Pack