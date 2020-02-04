‘Zombie Army 4: Dead War’ Rises on PS4 and Xbox One

1946 Europe lies in ruins, torn apart by “Plan Z.” The zombie Führer has been cast into Hell but Hitler’s hordes are back for more!

From the makers of Sniper Elite 4 and Strange Brigade, Zombie Army 4: Dead War rises today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC! The brand new installment in Rebellion’s cult horror shooter series is available both digitally and in boxed copies (PS4 & Xbox One).

Zombie Army 4 features:

▪ A harrowing Story Campaign for 1-4 players

▪ Huge new levels across Southern Europe and beyond…

▪ Epic weaponry, powerful skills and elemental enhancements

▪ 100 levels to rank up – build the slayer you desire

▪ Gorge on the goriest X-ray Kill Cam ever

▪ Horde Mode returns – bigger, better and tougher!

Zombie Army 4 Super Deluxe Edition

In addition to the main game, the Super Deluxe Edition grants access to tons of additional post-launch content. That includes:

▪ 3 new Campaign Missions

▪ 4 new Character Packs

▪ 9 new Weapon Bundles

▪ 5 new Weapon Skin Packs

▪ 4 new Character Outfit Packs

Zombie Army 4 Deluxe Edition

In addition to the main game, the Deluxe Edition outfits survivors with a crate-load of additional extras, all available Day 1, including:

▪ Undead Airman Character Pack

▪ Solid Gold Weapon Pack

▪ FG-24 Semi-Auto Rifle Bundle

▪ The Undercover Karl Character Outfit Pack