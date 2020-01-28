‘Zombie Army 4: Dead Zone’ Rises with Hordes of Content

The looming release of Zombie Army 4 draws ever closer, but there’s a whole new realm of terror lurking just behind! Rebellion has released a new trailer showcasing some of the hair-raising content coming to the game post-launch in Season 1.

The trailer teases Season 1’s new mini-campaign, “Hell Cult”, comprising three brand new missions for 1-4 players! The debut season will also include new character packs, weapon bundles, weapon skin packs and character outfit bundles.

More details are coming soon…

Rebellion has also promised to release new maps for Zombie Army 4’s Horde Mode. These will be FREE for everyone brave enough to take them on!

Season Pass 1 will grant access to the entirety of Season 1:

▪ 3 new campaign missions

▪ 4 character packs, featuring playable characters that can be used in any mode

▪ 9 weapon bundles including new weapons, charms, skins and more

▪ 5 weapon skin packs to customize your arsenal with

▪ 4 character outfit bundles, featuring new outfits and hats!

Would-be hunters of the damned can pre-order the Super Deluxe Edition now, featuring the game and Season Pass 1 in a great value-for-money bundle.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War rises February 4th on PS4, Xbox One and PC.