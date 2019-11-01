Action-Adventure 'Sparklite' Live Demo on Steam!

Due to high demand as seen with the Steam Wishlist Promotion, players can now experience the opening section of Merge’s Sparklite, and get a sneak peek at what to expect in Geodia, as our hero Ada crash-lands in an unforgiving place full of dangerous new enemies…

The Steam Demo can be accessed here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/943140/Sparklite/

The top-down action adventure is releasing on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 & PC on November 14th!

Sparklite is an action-adventure set in a whimsical and ever-changing land. Battle foes in top-down action using an arsenal of gadgets, guns, and gear. Explore dangerous corners of the procedurally generated world, take down titans of the mining industry, and harness the power of Sparklite!

From solving puzzles to defeating a range of different bosses and enemies, Sparklite joins together elements of classic adventure titles such as The Legend of Zelda alongside a unique blend of approachable roguelike elements. Gear up for adventure and get ready to immerse yourself in an ever-changing world as you take Ada on a journey across an assortment of different biomes and save Geodia!

Key Features

• Stunning visuals – Intricate pixel art aesthetic inspired by retro classics

• Original soundtrack – GameCube inspired soundtrack by composer Dale North (Wizard of Legend)

• Explore the world of Sparklite – Five beautiful, procedurally generated biomes

• Invent your arsenal – Invent gadgets to solve puzzles and defeat enemies

• Battle bosses – Take on the Baron Mining Corp and its formidable gremlin Titans

• Meet the locals – Befriend the people of Geodia and help build The Refuge

Sparklite will be available to purchase on the Nintendo eShop, PSN store, Xbox Games Store and Steam on November 14th, and is now available to pre-order from the Nintendo eShop and the Xbox Games Store. Sparklite will be priced at £19.99 & $/€24.99 and have an introductory 15% discount on platforms during the following periods:

• Nintendo eShop 15% November 7th to November 20th

• PSN store 15% November 14th to November 20th

• Xbox Games Store 15% November 7th to November 20th

• Steam 15% November 14th to November 20th.