Apocalyptic VR Horror Experience 'Into the Radius' Launched on Steam Early Access

The Eldritch-inspired horror VR title Into the Radius releases today on Steam Early Access. This gives players access to several hours’ worth of hardcore horror thrills while they are trapped in a dangerous, post-apocalyptic open-world setting. Virtual Reality and horror game devotees can now download the Early Access version of Into the Radius for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Valve Index, or Windows Mixed Reality. The title is planned for full release in Q1 2020.

In celebration of the ‘Into the Radius’ Early Access, CM Games is offering a 30% launch discount for new players. This deal will be active for the next week, lasting until November 13th. Steam link: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1012790/Into_the_Radius_VR/

Inspired by the seminal sci-fi novel Roadside Picnic by Arkady and Boris Strugatsky, Into the Radius combines Eldritch horror storytelling with open-world Virtual Reality exploration and realistic weapon handling. Life and death intertwine inside the Radius, lurking somewhere in the middle of everything is the answer to a question you can’t quite remember. Through the flickering memories of your tarnished life as a former resident of Pechorsk and now UNSPC specialist, your only means of survival is to stalk the strange and threatening zone and complete the missions assigned to you.