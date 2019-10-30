Classic Universal Monsters Pinball DLC Now Available

Happy Halloween! Williams Pinball: Universal Monsters Pack is available now on Pinball FX3 for PlayStation 4 in all regions except North America, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10 and Steam, as well as for Williams Pinball on mobile for iOS and Google Play. The pack on PlayStation 4 in North America will launch on November 5.

This super scary table two-pack presents classic Williams and Bally tables Monster Bash and Creature from the Black Lagoon. Williams Pinball: Universal Monsters Pack not only features classic simulations of these iconic tables, but also includes remastered versions incorporating 3D interactive character, side wall art, ball trailer effects, particle effects and more.

The Pinball FX3 platform is available as a free download, which is required to play Williams Pinball: Universal Monsters Pack.