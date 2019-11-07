Horror Adventure 'Tokyo Dark -Remembrance-' Spooks Nintendo Switch Today

Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) publishing label UNTIES today releases Tokyo Dark -Remembrance-, the anime-style murder mystery merging visual novel and adventure features, on Nintendo Switch. PlayStation 4 sleuths will join the macabre investigation at a date to be announced.

The plot thickens with the release of -Remembrance-, which developers Cherrymochi and mebius. have rebuilt entirely in a new engine. Colorful animated sequences by Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles X, and Hellsing Ultimate animation studio Graphinica bring to life the dark horror scenery of a crime-riddled Tokyo. Additional content and more endings for the branching narrative round out this ultimate edition of Tokyo Dark.

The disappearance of Detective Ito Ayami’s partner isn’t the only unsettling occurrence plaguing Japan’s capital city. Strange symbols and a mysterious masked figure have popped up all over its many districts. Ito must delve into the city’s seedy underbelly to uncover the truth behind the supernatural occurrences and find her friend before it is too late.

Ito’s actions and decisions are tracked by the S.P.I.N (Sanity, Professionalism, Investigation, Neurosis) system, which affects character interactions and available story paths. Playing by the rules might keep her in good standing with her fellow police officers and open up favors to aid the investigation, while often resorting to violence could irreparably turn citizens against her, closing paths further down the line.

“Tokyo Dark -Remembrance- emphasizes balancing opposing forces mechanically, visually and thematically,” said Mao Mitani, G&R Representative, UNTIES. “The developers have perfected the core ideas with the Switch and upcoming PlayStation 4 releases, taking Ito’s journey to even more chilling places with innovative systems tracking every in-game action.”

Tokyo Dark -Remembrance- is available now on Nintendo Switch for 20% off the regular price of $19.99 until Nov. 13th. English and German are supported in text only, with voice acting also available in Japanese.