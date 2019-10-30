Introducing Tools Up! The Couch Co-op Game About Renovating An Apartment

The Knights of Unity and All in! Games are teaming up to move into your living room with the couch co-op game Tools Up! coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Windows, and Xbox One just in time for your upcoming family gathering(s) in December.

Assemble up to four friends and race against the clock to move and renovate an apartment. Will they still be your friends afterward? Who’s to say. But hey, at least you all spent some quality time together as you tear down walls, lay tiles, and throw tools to each other, hoping to not make it messier than it was before.

KEY FEATURES

Goofy, lovable, diverse cast of characters.

Fulfil the blueprints… or don’t! Design the apartments of your dreams.

Throw things to people across the room. Heck, throw people across the room too!

Rich and varied props, environments, and weather.

All levels unlocked in Party Mode.

Tools Up! is launching in December, 2019 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Windows, and Xbox One.

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1004490/Tools_Up/