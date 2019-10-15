PS4 Games Coming Out this Week - October 14th

Kick some grass in Plant vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, the wackiest shooter yet!

Welcome to Neighborville, where all is well. Except that a crazy new coniferous conflict between brain-less and botanicals is brewing! What are you gonna do – call the crops? Soil your plants? Prepare to kick some grass in a plant-on-zombie conflict that will take you to the outer edges of Neighborville and back again.

Unearth 20 fully customizable character classes at launch in one social region, three free-roam regions, one Ops mode, six online multiplayer modes, including Battle Arena, and more!

Rated: E

Launches October 18th

DayZ is an unforgiving & immersive online open world game where each player follows a single goal – to survive as long as they can, by any means necessary. Stagger into a harsh post-apocalyptic landscape and fight for your life with up to 60 players on a single server, where an infected nation of zombies is just one of the many things that can kill you. Starvation, infection, blood loss & other players are all out to make each day your last. Will you attempt to survive solo, or team up with friends to battle the hostile world together? This is DayZ, this is your story.

Rated: RP

Launches October 15th

Outer Wilds is a space exploration game a curiosity, roasting marshmallows and unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos.

Rated: E

Launches October 15th

Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip is an insanely fun top-down twin-stick shooter with a focus on cooperative local play. The game aims to strike the mix of humor and horror found in the film franchise while taking full advantage of the ip for story, setting, characters, and more.

Rated: M

Launches October 15th