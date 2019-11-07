‘The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters’ — Sequel to Popular Korean Survival Horror-Adventure Out Now on Steam

Headup and Devespresso Games are pleased to announce The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, an atmospheric, story-driven Korean survival horror adventure, is now available in Steam’s Early Access for Windows PC, Mac, and Linux at $11.99. The game features distinct visual-novel style graphics with manhwa aesthetics. Early Access buyers will receive a free Survival Guide/Artbook and an eerie Original Soundtrack. This pack, with a combined value of $7.99, will be delivered with the game’s official full release in Q1 2020.

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters continues the dark and sinister adventure from The Coma: Recut’s once-familiar, but now deserted and distorted, Sehwa High School. Featuring vibrant, hand-illustrated in-game visuals by Minho Kim and a nightmarish story of relentless pursuit by T.L Riven, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters precariously balances the urgency of exploration with the need for survival… jump scares are guaranteed!

Coma: Recut and features new AI technology making the challenge more compelling than ever. The only way to survive is to venture beyond the boundaries of the school into the surrounding district, as you uncover clues full of dark secrets and engage in strange encounters.

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters is set for full release Q1 2020 on Steam for PC, Mac & Linux with further details on other platforms to be announced.

About The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters

Mina Park, a student of Sehwa High, awakens in the dead of night in her school. It isn’t long before she realizes that something is amiss. The once-familiar school where she spends her evenings studying looks twisted by something dark and sinister. She finds herself pursued by someone or something that looks eerily like her English teacher. To survive, Mina must venture beyond the boundaries of her school and into the surrounding district. There, she will encounter strange creatures, mysterious strangers, and uneasy allies.

Features:

• Fear Dark Song’s relentless pursuit, now with an all-new, and more sinister, AI.

• Craft items to prepare for critical life-or-death situations.

• Explore the nightmarish district of Sehwa and discover its dark secrets.

• Scavenge resources to survive deadly encounters and afflictions.

• Unlock tools and upgrades to reach previously inaccessible areas.

• Hide and pass challenges to conceal your location.

• Vibrant, hand-illustrated in-game visuals and comic strips.