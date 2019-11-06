The Endless Mission Enters Early Access on November 14th

The Endless Mission, E-Line Media’s sandbox-style creation game is set to launch on Steam’s Early Access on November 14, 2019.

The Endless Mission is a community-driven game where users can play, hack, and create within a world that exists behind the scenes of their favorite video game genres. Along the way they’ll discover that their true power lies within the game’s Editor, which allows users to create and share their own games and content.

Get your first taste of The Endless Mission’s story and talented VO team:

Early Access Features:

Epic story that takes players behind the scenes of their favorite game genres

An integrated Editor that allows players to create their own games and content and then share them with the community via the in-game Content Portal and Hall of Celebration

Mashup, tweak, remix, and hack and see the results in real time

Fully realized Real Time Strategy and Platformer games with assets and mechanics players can use in the creation of their own games

A Hall of Celebration where curated UGC from the community and streamers will be featured

Characters voiced by the veteran talents of Sara Amini, Laura Bailey, Jennifer Hale, Courtenay Taylor, Alix Wilton Regan, Jamie Hunsdale, and Chantal Robert

While in Early Access, The Endless Mission will experience regular content updates, including a new genre of game to play and create with (Racer) and a multiplayer feature drop that is currently in development. Multiplayer within The Endless Mission will allow players to create games and hack together in a way that has never been executed within a video game.



The Endless Mission can be found on Steam (follow game here) and will be available for $14.99 beginning November 14.

Players who purchase the game at that price will receive all additional content (new genres, multiplayer, themed challenges, etc) at no additional cost. However, the price may increase for new users coming to the game as more features are rolled out.