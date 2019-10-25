The Marble Nest DLC Unveils the New Standalone Story In Pathologic 2

Come, little birds, and gather around the marble nest…

Pathologic 2: The Marble Nest DLC, a two-hour spin-off story in the world of the Pathologic 2, is coming to Steam on October 28!

Play for a single day as Dr. Daniil Dankovsky, a scientist from the Capital, who is trying to save the Town alongside Haruspex. Uncover the missing pieces and attempt to solve the riddle offered to you by Death itself.

Purchase Pathologic 2 before October 28th to get a free copy of The Marble Nest DLC!

The Marble Nest DLC will be $9.99 for everyone who purchased the game after October 28th.

