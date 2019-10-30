The Surge 2 Season Pass Now Available Everywhere

The Surge 2, Deck 13’s latest futuristic Action-RPG releases its Season Pass today, chock-full of content coming in the next months to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Players who purchase the Season Pass will experience new weapons, including the exclusive BORAX-I Quantum weapon, new gear sets, and a brand-new storyline in a new district introducing fresh enemies and bosses. The release schedule and contents of the Season Pass are outlined in our post-launch road map below.

13 new weapons will arrive in The Surge 2 in November, followed by three complete sets of gear for your exo-rig in December. Finally, in January, players can explore a brand-new location – a mysterious aircraft-carrier – in the big extension “The Kraken” that includes hours of new content, and a sinister new threat.

The techno-crazed citizens of Jericho City are crafting fresh killing tools and exo-suit attachments all the time. To acquire these new sets, players must find these mad pioneers and tear the prize from their bodies.

Purchase the Season Pass right now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC to get the exclusive BORAX-I Quantum weapon immediately and guarantee yourself hours of more visceral gameplay content.

The Surge 2 is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

For those unfamiliar or not paid attention, The Surge 2 keeps what fans and critics loved about the original – hardcore combat utilizing a unique, dynamic limb targeting system and deep character progression – while also expanding greatly upon the formula.

The Surge 2 takes place in a brand new environment: a sprawling, devastated city with larger and more ambitious level design, made possible by Deck13’s upgraded and improved engine. Combat is more brutal and tactical than ever, with even more options thanks to an expanded limb targeting system. In addition, more abilities, weapons, implants, and drones give players a vast arsenal to build their character with, in their fight against the array of diverse new enemies and bosses.

