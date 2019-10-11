Video Games Releasing the Week of October 14th

October 15th

• Children Of Morta – PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The story-driven action RPG game is about an extraordinary family of heroes. Lead the Bergons, with all their

flaws and virtues, against the forthcoming Corruption

• Overwatch – Switch

Play Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed team-based shooter at home or on the go with Overwatch Legendary Edition, which comes complete with all of the latest heroes, maps, and game updates—along with a new Switch-exclusive control option that takes advantage of the console’s unique capabilities.

• The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Switch

In Wild Hunt, you as Geralt embark on your most epic and dangerous journey yet. Your mission — to find the child of prophecy, an ashen-haired girl, a living and highly volatile weapon everyone wants to control. The stakes have never been higher: the Elder Blood flowing in the child’s veins can bring about a final end. The fate of worlds lies with you.

October 16th

• Little Town Hero – Switch

Make a stand and seize every opportunity to protect your town in Little Town Hero, the new RPG from Game Freak. By the way, almost all the game’s music was composed by Undertale’s Toby Fox!

• October 17th

• Felix the Reaper – PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Felix The Reaper is a romantic comedy about the life of Death. It’s brought to you as a 3D shadow manipulation puzzle adventure game of dance, dying people and dangerous love.

• Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition – PlayStation 4, PC

Travis Strikes Again, Beam Katana charged and ready! He’s been sucked into the legendary Death Drive Mk II games console, where anyone who collects all the Death Balls has their wishes granted (…or do they?).

October 18th

• Lovecraft Tales: The Whisperer in the Darkness – PC

The Whisperer in Darkness is a visual novel based on the cosmic horror story by H.P. Lovecraft. Play as Alex N. Wilmarth, skeptic and professor at Miskatonic University, as you unravel the hideous secrets centered at a secluded farm in the hills of Vermont, coming ever closer to mortal peril.

• Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Welcome to Neighborville, where all is well. Except that a crazy new coniferous conflict between brain-less and botanicals is brewing! What are you gonna do – call the crops? Soil your plants? Prepare to kick some grass as a Founding Neighbor in the craziest conflict between plants and zombies yet!

• Return Of The Obra Dinn – PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

As insurance investigator for the East India Company’s London Office, dispatch immediately to Falmouth, find means to board the ship, and prepare an assessment of damages. Return of the Obra Dinn is a first-person mystery adventure based on exploration and logical deduction.

• Ring Fit Adventure – Switch

Battle enemies and explore numerous colorful worlds using real-world movements on your quest to take down a giant, egotistical dragon.

• Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition – Switch, PC

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition includes both Cyber Sleuth and Hacker’s Memory in one package. Solve mysteries with your favorite Digimon to save the digital and real world!