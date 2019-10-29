Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey – Accolades Trailer

See what critics are saying about their unique survival experiences in Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey. Prepare to start your own adventure through evolution on console when the game releases on PlayStation 4 on December 6.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is a third-person open world survival game from independent studio Panache Digital Games and published by Private Division.

From Creative Director Patrice Désilets, experience the beauty and danger of Africa 10 million years ago as your hominid clan must Explore, Expand, and Evolve to survive over the course of 8 million years.

Write your own unique story of human evolution and see if you can survive like our ancestors before us.