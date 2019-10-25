Battlefield V – War in the Pacific Trailer
Invade the most iconic battlefields of the Pacific theater as U.S. and Japanese forces enter the fray in Battlefield V’s War in the Pacific. Available as a free update to Battlefield V on October 31.
Fight on land, air, and sea on maps including Pacific Storm and modern takes on two absolute classic maps: Iwo Jima and, coming in December, Wake Island.
Deploy with an expanded arsenal and use anything from Sherman tanks to katanas – and bring your squad to victory!
Song: “Beat The Devil’s Tattoo” performed by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club