Brawlhalla: WWE New Superstars Gameplay

The Undertaker. Asuka. Roman Reigns. “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Four new WWE Superstars are now playable as Epic Crossovers in Brawlhalla, and the Ubisoft News Team is stepping into the ring to try them out. See these titans of the squared circle in action as Chris and Youssef face off against all comers, until one of them inevitably turns heel and betrays the other in a shocking display.

Brawlhalla is a free-to-play platform fighter with a diverse cast of Legends who duke it out with fists, claws, and weapons of all kinds to prove they are the greatest warriors in history. Playable in a variety of local and online multiplayer modes, Brawlhalla matches are tests of speed, skill, and strength. The second wave of WWE Superstars to join the fray is now available, with each Epic Crossover available for 300 Mammoth Coins. To learn more about the game and previous crossover events with the WWE, Hellboy, and Adventure Time, check out www.brawlhalla.com.

