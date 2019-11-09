Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Community Content Trailer

Brand new content is now available for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® — all completely free for the community.

Experience “Shoot House”, an all-new Multiplayer map featuring exciting three-lane, close-quarter combat. Jump into the large-scale battle of “Krovnik Farmland”, a new map for Ground War. Plus, the classic game mode Hardpoint is now playable in public matches.

Squad up, load out, and jump in to the first drop of free content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and stay locked-and-loaded for more content on the way.