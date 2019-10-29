Close To The Sun - Console Launch

Grounded in an alternative 19th Century where famed inventor and futurist Nikola Tesla was able to fulfill his potential and change the world forever, Close to the Sun sees players step aboard the Helios, a colossal vessel for scientific research, steeped in horror and mystery.

As the heroine, Rose, players find themselves walking the massive area looking for their lost sister on the majestic, yet mysterious, ship created by Tesla.

Where is Ada and what happened? Grand halls stand empty. The stench of rotting flesh lingers in the air. Silence. A single word is painted across the entrance… QUARANTINE!

Rated Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language