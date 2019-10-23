Dark Devotion Release Trailer

Dark Devotion is coming tomorrow on PlayStation 4! Will your faith be strong enough to see the end of your journey?

In Dark Devotion, explore the secrets of a mysterious fallen temple and put your Templar faith to the test in Dark Devotion, where no sacrifice is too great in praise of your God. Measure your devotion and your bravery by journeying into deepest darkness for answers to questions that will challenge your very existence.

Developed by Hibernian Workshop

Published by The Arcade Crew