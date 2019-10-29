Disgaea 4 Complete+ Launch Trailer on Nintendo Switch

The ultimate Disgaea game is here. Valvatorez will stop at nothing to keep the promises he’s made, even if he has to turn all of Hades upside down to do it.

Experience this insane strategy RPG classic like never before, complete with all the additional scenarios, characters and DLC ever released for this title, along with brand new tweaks and functionality.

Available now on Nintendo Switch. Find out more by visiting https://disgaea.us/d4-complete/