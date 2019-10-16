Doraemon: Story of Seasons Shares Launch Trailer

Tend to your crops, go fishing, cook delicious meals, or hang out with Noby’s friends. There is so much to do in this whimsical farming adventure! Doraemon Story of Seasons is available today for #NintendoSwitch and #PC.

Doraemon Story of Seasons is a farming simulation role-playing video game for Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows which is a crossover of the Story of Seasons series of video games and the Doraemon franchise. The game is developed by Brownies and Marvelous and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.