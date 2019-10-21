For Honor: New Executions & Illustrious Outfits

Carve a path of destruction through the battlefield fighting for guts, glory, and survival in For Honor, a new melee action game developed by Ubisoft Montreal in collaboration with other Ubisoft studios. New executions and illustrious outfits available for the Fangs of the Otherworld event now in-game. Discover all our For Honor products and exclusive items on the Ubisoft Store: https://ubi.li/92wfy

Enter the chaos of a raging war as a Knight, Viking, or Samurai, three of the greatest warrior legacies. For Honor is a fast-paced and immersive experience, mixing skill with visceral, never-before-seen melee combat.

The Art of Battle, the game’s innovative control system, puts you in total control of your heroes, each with distinct skills and weapons, as you annihilate all soldiers, archers, and opposing heroes who stand in your way on an intense, believable battleground.

For Honor offers an engaging campaign and thrilling multiplayer. Enjoy the full experience with friends online, in split screen two-player co-op, or solo against AI.