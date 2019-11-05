The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Launch Trailer

Confront deadly Enemies from Sauron’s forces and solve story-driven Quests to progress through immersive Campaigns.

Discover deep gameplay mechanics revealed through never-seen-before card battle features. Join forces with a friend in cooperative mode as you Quest together to protect the Free Peoples.

Extend your adventures in Middle-earth through additional campaigns and face new challenges and foes with free Encounters, released regularly.

Enjoy two thrilling campaigns already included! Save Bilbo from a terrifying spider in Shadow’s Reach or investigate Spiders and Orcs working together in Southern Mirkwood in Shadow’s Fall.