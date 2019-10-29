World War Z - Kill it with Fire Update Trailer

World War Z’s free new Kill it with Fire update lets you outlive the dead in two new PvE missions.

Kicking off World War Z’s second season of free content, the Kill it With Fire update features two challenging new PvE missions: “Dead in the Water,” in which your survivors must execute a new escape plan after being stranded on New York’s Hudson River, and “Resurrection,” which will take your team deep into the dark tunnels below Moscow.

The patch also includes a new flamethrower weapon, Halloween trinket, and the ability to prestige rank for special rewards.

New free content additions, including the highly anticipated Horde Mode Z, PvE crossplay support, and a new zombie type, are expected to arrive later this year.

World War Z is out now digitally and at major retailers.

Saber Interactive, in partnership with Focus Home Interactive, has released the Kill it With Fire update for World War Z, the best-selling, action-packed, co-op shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film.