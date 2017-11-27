10.Deep Drops New Holiday 2017 Collection

On Monday, November 25 the urban street-wear brand 10.Deep dropped the third installment of their holiday catalog. “All Is Well” continues a solid following from the brands first and second release launched in October, “In Memoriam – Delivery 1” and “In Memoriam – Delivery 2.” A vibrant fusion of colors, and patterns made with quality fabrics that pay tribute to items from previous collections.

Update your closet with fresh winter gear in cool prints like leopard and camo, or grab one of their jackets in their cozy poodle-fleece materials. Browse below the highlights from the line and check-out their full collection online here before it hits retailers.

All’s well that ends well.