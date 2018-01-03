10 Hot Winter Accessories to Brave the Cold

Warm knits, buttery leather and colorful faux fur toppers all rounded out our winter wish list as the weather turns chillier. Below are the most fashionable accessories to keep yourself warm and stylish in the brisk months ahead.

Happy Striped Beanie by Anthropologie

To keep your head cozy and content when braving the outdoors





Oversized Wool Scarf by Stories

Wear this scarf to make the argument that highlighter pink is a neutral.





Wired Classic Sheepskin Earmuffs by UGG

These earmuffs are as classic as their iconic boots but with a modern twist. An audio wire allows you to enjoy your music and podcasts while staying stylishly warm.





Asal Fair Isle Gloves by Club Monaco

Fingerless gloves when you need to call an Uber that are also mittens for when your fingers are getting numb.





Modal Knee Socks by Hue

Ensure your tootsies stay warm under those snow or rain boots all the way up to your knees.





Fur Lined Hood by Charlotte Simone

Wrap up warm with a soft blend of fabrics and a buttery soft luxe fur trim that’s the perfect winter accessory.





Ellis Shawl by 360 Cashmere

The accessory you need to stay warm and chic in the winter. This Ellis shawl is spun from luxe cashmere and finished with a slouchy turtleneck.





Schuss Headband by Icebreaker

For toasty winter style without the hat hair, this cozy, cable-knit headband is soft, breathable and well-crafted in delightful merino wool.





Cheetah Leather Gloves by Kate Spade

These leather gloves exude a timeless style, and this luxe option, with a chic cheetah print, lends a sophisticated accent to any outfit, even in frigid temperatures.





Active Ribbed Leg Warmers by Forever 21

A pair of athletic ribbed knit leg warmers with elasticized trim that’s perfect for layering on evenings out-n-about.