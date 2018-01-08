10 Remarkable Street-Art Murals in 2017

Street art is a city’s open-aired museum. It’s attractive to look at and revitalizes neighborhoods. It also connects a community and can be a gateway into underlying social, cultural, or political concerns. There is a universal feeling, upon coming across a beautiful public work of art on a city’s wall, and you simply can’t help but to snap a photo.

With the countless amount of artistic talent- Illustrative, abstract and everything in between here’s ten murals that were noteworthy, and quite exceptional in 2017.