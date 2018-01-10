2018 Golden Globes Best Dressed in Black

If you watched the 2018 Golden Globes this past Sunday, you might have noticed many celebrities, socialites, movie producers and everyone in between decked out in black attire. This was no coincidence- in late December, rumors began circulating that the Golden Globes red carpet would be experiencing a blackout. Over 300 figures in the entertainment industry banded together in search of all-black dresses and outfits to make a statement against the epidemic of sexual harassment.

The organized campaign, ‘Time’s Up’ is an initiative that aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces. It has raised more than $15 million for a legal defense fund for people who have experienced workplace harassment.

Although we can’t feature every starlet in the assemblage; from Sarah Jessica Parker and Steve Carrell to Common, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, here are a few of our favorite looks from the night.