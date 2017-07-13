3 Artists That Design Kick-Ass Apparel

There’s an abundance of artistic talent circulating around large and boutique galleries and museums. However, there’s also myriad of urban masterminds that showcase their creativityon the city’s gritty palettes. They paint elaborate murals on brick and concrete and laydown graphics throughout sidewalks during the wee hours of the night. They not only present enjoyable art to the public, with the power of digital platforms expanding communication, it’s opened up new and exciting opportunities and endeavors, many of them within the realm of fashion.

This summer, splash your wardrobe with vibrant colors and get inspired from three artistic couturiers that’ve elevated their talents from concrete to cotton.

Lora Zombie

The imaginative array of animals and characters that live in the world of Lora Zombie gained the self-taught painter recognition in the urban art scene. From painting bright murals all across the globe and circulating her prints online that received a widespread response, she gained a loyal following of collectors and fans. Her creations are not only funky, they emulate her free-spirited, and cool style. Check out her unique and electrifying collection of apparel from her line, HEROTIME for fun and colorful designs that’ll refresh your wardrobe and make you feel inspired.

Website | @lorazombie

Buff Monster

Starting out on the streets of LA over 15 years ago, Buff Monster left hundreds of his prints all over the streets. Now, he’s become the king of critters and one-of-a-kind cyclops characters that he paints on brightly-colored bubbly landscapes. Not only can you find a wide range of playful apparel and merchandise that include stickers, patches and pins on his website. He’s collaborated with fashion brands to launch collections of unique and limited edition gear that include Converse, Black Milk Clothing and Kid Robot.

Website | @buffmonster

Shantell Martin

Whether you’re hitting a yoga class, or relaxing at home, you’ll feel complete zen wearing Shantell Martin’s apparel with a meditation of lines, and language of characters that weave between reality and dreamlike whimsy. Martin’s designs notonly grabbed the public’s attention, along with having a variety of unisex tees and tanks available on her website, she’s been recruited to collaborate with a variety of high-end brands. Check out her line of eyewear for Max Mara and her beautiful silk scarf collection with Slow Factory. She even has her own coloring book, WAVE with delightful and surreal illustrations that pair perfectly with a glass of wine to relax after a long day.

Website | @shantell_martin