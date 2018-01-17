3 New Shoe Collaborations that are Must-Haves

Toss away those worn-out sneaks, 2018 is bringing fresh designs, fun styles and interesting partnerships creating limited edition and exclusive footwear. See three must-haves below.

PUMA & Diamond Supply Co. Spring/Summer 2018 Collaboration

PUMA and Diamond Supply Co. link up again to release their third collaborative partnership. The Spring/Summer 2018 footwear collection will see two installments with the first offering iconic court classics, the PUMA Suede and Clyde followed by the Clyde Sock Lo and a reworked slip-on Abyss. The collaboration draws on Diamond Supply’s classic colors and skate culture as with the 2016 range. This time, the duo will also release kid versions. Alongside the capsule, Diamond Supply will release complementary apparel including jackets, tees, pants and more.

Mark your calendars! It’s set to be released on January 27th via the Puma website.





Melody Ehsani x Reebok’s Freestyle Lo “Leopard Print”

Paying tribute to strong women, Reebok and Melody Ehsani have teamed up to release a colorful and delightful new casual shoe. In a celebration of unity and love through the strength of sisterhood, the Freestyle Lo is designed in leopard print. It includes a leather upper, tonal laces and an EVA midsole while detailing features a handwritten message on the inside paired with black and camel accents.





James Harden x Adidas, The Harden Vol. 2

James Harden’s second signature sneaker was first introduced in this boisterous color scheme that sports a melon upper that is also infused with tropical graphics that make for a very loud look. Its BOOST midsole is the thickest of its kind that has every appeared on an Adidas sneaker, and it will continue to be the most significant design element for this silhouette. Equipped with 15 holes, the design allows to adjust its fit in any way preferred, allowing for maximum lockdown comfort.

The Harden Vol. 2 will make its debut in this colorway as well as a Maroon on February 15th at Adidas retailers.