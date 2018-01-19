5 Fashion Trends to Expect in 2018

As we enter 2018, it’s time to brush up on some of the runway trends that are about to explode over the coming year. Get an early start on the chicest looks out there. Around this time of year when it’s bitter cold, your wardrobe is practically begging for an update.

From the recent Fashion Week Spring 2018 shows, there was a revival of a retro trend, bold patterns and fresh colors, sheer materials and bustiers… all coming to the forefront of our closets. And, you don’t have to wait for the warm weather to rock five of our favorite looks from the runway.

Lace Karissa Bustier Top by Milly

Bustiers – This year elegance is coming with a stylish edge as bustiers are taking a hold as a new fashion staple. The lace bustier top by Milly is perfect for layering with T-shirts, or wearing with silk midi skirts—get ready for a Victorian era comeback.





Gold Metallic Nylon Windbreaker by Adidas Originals

80’s Sporty – The ‘80s are back in a big and even better way. More casual than in seasons past, although we’ve already become accustomed to blazers with shoulder pads that mirror a Football players uniform. It’s now time to stock your closet with wind breakers and neon’s for all your off-duty happenings.





Ankle Skinny Jeans in Needle Point Rose by 7 For All Mankind

Bold Florals – While florals are always a timeless trend we can count on, winter, spring, summer, or fall, the New Year brings with it an elevated take on the pattern. Try these flattering floral skinny jeans on for size that are super on-trend.





Star Player Black Mesh Shift Dress by Tobi

Sheer Dresses – Shown on the runway with little underneath besides high-waisted briefs and a bralette, feminine and flirty sheer dresses were shown in all four cities this past fashion week. If you’re looking for a more conservative look, try layering a full slip underneath as seen in this mesh shift dress by Tobi.





Straight-Cut Velvet Sweatshirt by Maje

Pastels – Whether you’re a butter yellow, pale pink, or baby blue fashionista, pick your color and wear it with confidence! It’s time to invest in some statement pieces in all their lighter hued glory.



