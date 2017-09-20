5 Street Style Trends for the Guys from Fashion Week 2017

If you’re passionate about style and missed the Menswear Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Week, with all the craziness of shows, parties, and after parties, we’ve done the dirty work for you. Inspired by the latest designer runway collections and the streets, we scouted out the latest men’s fashion trends and narrowed them down to five trends that exude personal expression and creativity, but are also easy and affordable.

1. Blue Denim – Prep Coterie PREP Distressed Denim Jacket

Whether it was powdered or light washed, denim jackets were all around. The ultimate for casual wear, paler-hued jean jackets are timeless and functional additions to your wardrobe. Invest in the PREP Distressed Denim Jacket by Prep Coterie, that’s made with a high-quality washed denim fabric, and stylish lettering across the front chest. Perfect for easy over the shoulder accompaniments to white t-shirts or striped sweaters, you’ll enjoy this jacket for years to come.





2. Monochrome Prints – Vans Men’s Authentic in True White

The monochrome prints featured on the streets of Fashion Week were daring and bold. Delightful, and eye-catching looks that were sporty, alternative and intelligently put together. Traditional guys can refresh an outdated black jeans, black or white t-shirt outfit wearing Van’s Authentic shoes in white. A playful take on the most traditional of color combinations.





3. Bandanas – Haste Goods Traditional & Polka Dot Design Bandan

The boyishly brilliant, bandanas are an easy street style trend to pull off and give any outfit a delightful splash of color. An excellent opportunity to refresh your accessories in playful silhouettes and neckerchiefs, Haste Goods offers an affordable selection in hues of crème, burgundy and charcoal, as well as a fun polka-dot print.





4. Statement Bomber Jackets – Spoiled Milk Prism Canvas Bomber Jacket

This years’ Fashion Week attendees brought bolder and more vivid shades of color that were attention-grabbing for fabulous jackets for in-between seasons. Light-toned emeralds and bright pinks stood out amongst the crowd. Spoiled Milk’s Prism Canvas Bomber Jacket is not only incredibly stylish, well-made and affordable, their versatile color palette suits guys still wanting to keep things conservative with warmer tones like olive, maroon or black.





5. Camo Print – Bleu Evolution Skinny Jeans

The military trend often is revived during Fashion Week, and many invitees were rocking fabulous camo-print looks. Contemporary takes on the more traditional khaki and green colors with bright and bolder shades of blues, pinks and yellows. For guys on a tighter budget that still wants to update their weekend wardrobe, try on Bleu Evolution’s skinny jeans made with a premium camouflage print that’s both highly fashionable and affordable.