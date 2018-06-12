5 Summer Trends to Update Your Wardrobe

Summer is in full swing, which means you can officially put away your tired sweaters, break out your old favorites, and add some new must-haves to your warm-weather arsenal. Not sure how to style some of the latest fashions? Don’t worry! Check out these 5 summer trends that are easy to wear, effortless to pair with items from your current wardrobe, and add some newness to your life. Whether your taste is boho chic, downtown vibes, or super mod, you’ll be able to incorporate these styles while staying true to yourself.

Stackables

What makes the look of stackable bangles and rings so great? Have you ever been unable to decide which piece of your favorite jewelry to wear? Well, now you don’t have to! Stack ‘em high, ladies. Mix your metals and textures or make an impact with a fun, chunky sterling silver set. This look combines classic designs with modern elements for the perfect accessory.





Bold Footwear

These boots were made for walking, so don’t be afraid to walk all over in these bad boys. Velvet ankle booties add the perfect dash of edgy-70s sexy. These are where your inner flower child and moto jacket wearing, rocker groupie meet. Pair them with just about anything, from a black denim mini to cuffed distressed skinnies. This summer, let your boots do all the walking and the talking as you stand out from the rest.





Pretty in Pastel

There’s something enchanting about pastels. Maybe it’s the vintage look of these soft colors that gives them the whimsical effect they have on both the wearer and observers. As the craze continues, it’s easy to wear this trend in just about any capacity, day or night. Sport some yellow and white nail polish or add some charm to your workouts with a pastel pink zip up hoodie. You’ll be a blushing beauty, and it won’t be just from your sweat sesh.





Krazy for Kaftans

Kaftans have been a staple in any boho chic closet since the early 2000s. Flowy and often made of breathable material, these tops are great for women of all shapes and sizes. Pick one up with some crochet and floral details, and your inner flower child can truly shine. Pair it with light-wash denim cut-offs and a simple tank for effortless, hippie-chic vibes that will leave everyone wondering how you keep things so easy breezy.





Hot Hats

It’s time to break away from your go-tos and try something new. If you’ve never been a big hat person, this is your year to be bold and go for it! Hats are great because they add a new dimension to your outfit, hide 2-day old hair, and they’re cute. Don’t be afraid to add some color with a dusty mauve or Bordeaux fedora. Look for chic detailing like gold studs, leather, and other chic trimmings.





This summer, be adventurous and try something new. From hot hats to kaftans, stackables, bold booties, and chic pastels, there are endless opportunities to find yourself in something new. Fashion is about fun, so don’t be afraid to play around and see what works for you.