7 IG Approved Graduation Dresses under $100

You studied hard for that diploma but let’s be honest your cap and gown aren’t exactly the most grammable things in your closet. Step up your graduation day outfit with these super stylish dresses that will go perfectly with that little square hat.

Forget about it Floral Dress by Nasty Gal

A pretty floral print and balloon sleeves will have you looking dainty as ever on your special day.





LA Hearts Off the Shoulder Bow-Tie Dress by Pacsun

A graduation look that blends preppy with style in this off the shoulder dress.





Cutabout Stripe

Ruffle Midi Dress by Topshop

The cool graphic yellow stripes and ruffled hem looks even better wearing sandals or pointed flats.





Eva Square Neck Midi Skater Dress by Boohoo

Classic and sophisticated in white designed with an edge to leave you looking stylish as ever strutting to get that diploma.





Pleated Skirt Dress by MANGO

The delightful and eye catching flowy fabric designed with pleated and bell sleeves will make this dress a spring staple to enjoy for seasons to come.





Gathered Polka Dot Dress by Zara

Add a little zest under your graduation gown in this vibrant polka dot dress.





Off-The-Shoulder Skater Dress by Charlotte Russe

An ultra-femme dress to polish up your look and make you feel peachy keen to get the diploma.



