7 Stylish Bookbags that will Make Your Outfit

With winter break over and spring semester kicking off into full swing, we all know that new backpacks are something to look forward to for going back to school. For all your battered old textbooks that aren’t exactly the cutest accessory to match your first day back outfit – hide away all your supplies and books in these stylish backpacks that will make your outfit for the first day back.

Sunny Dazy Backpack by Vans

Monochromatically cool with a dash of color at the top.





Campus Tech Backpack by Vera Bradley

The laptop compartment makes this the perfect backpack for work or school.





Superbreak Backpack by Jansport

A classic silhouette with a fun all over Ice Cream Cones and Scoop pattern





Ghost Backpack by Packs Project

Made with high quality and a highly stylish blue camo design.





Tiger Fur Backpack by Skinnydip

A fuzzy backpack for the fierce.





Hello Kitty Tie Dye Backpack by Loungefly Sarnio

Stay groovy with Hello Kitty.



