8 Halloween Costumes for Superhero, Sci-fi and Video Game Nerds

Comic Con recently took place in New York City, an annual 4-day event that gathers locals and tourists from all across the map to celebrate comics, movies, and science fiction. What almost seems like a prelude to Halloween, the festival is filled with fans that come dressed as their favorite characters.

Whether you geek-out over comic book super heroes, video games or sci-fi TV and movies this year’s your chance to blow everyone else’s Halloween costume out of the water. Start getting excited and plan ahead with eight costumes that pay tribute to your nerdier side, and will make you the life of any party.



Voldermort

Prepare to become Harry Potter’s archenemy! Fans will be swarming around you, just to sip a beer with the Dark Lord. Whether you spend Halloween bar-hopping or at a house party. You’ll also love rocking the realistic-looking molded latex mask, an added bonus to spook all the wizards you encounter.

Harry Potter Robe

An ensemble that says you’re all about Hogwarts, this robe is delightful for sipping cocktails, mixing potions, or we say battle evil sorcerers… Who knows what you’ll summon when you’re in this costume and start waving your wand around! If you plan on being out-n-about for the evening, the robe’s soft fleece material will keep you warm and cozy.

Darth Vader

This deluxe costume comes with everything you need to rule the galaxy. From the jumpsuit and cape to the official Darth Vader mask, start reciting Luke I am your father to your fellow Star Wars squad.

Female Stormtrooper

For ladies that love the Empire, go big and bold in this female Stormtrooper costume. A comfy stretch knit jump-suit with foam armor sewn into the chest makes you official, and fully prepared to battle the galaxy and Halloween.

Link from Zelda

Everyone’s favorite video game of the 90’s, remember the countless hours you spent playing Zelda on your Nintendo? Now you can live the part! To complete this amazingly awesome costume, grab the pants, sword and shield that are all sold separately.

Pikachu

Not only do you get to transform into everyone’s favorite Pokémon character, you also get to wear a cool, and ulta-comfy yellow jumpsuit! A fin and easy costume that shows your love for the adorable little creature.

Dark Knight Batman

Being a superhero is no easy feat, especially one like the Dark Knight. This costume will transform you into the iconic Batman from the Dark Knight series. Wherever your bat mobile takes you, the compliments will be rolling in.

Wonder Woman

Take a night off from fighting super villains to party in style with this deluxe Wonder Woman costume. The dress features the classic red top and gold emblem, but instead of the usual swimsuit bottom there’s a cute blue star patterned skirt! A great costume for any Halloween office soiree’s!

