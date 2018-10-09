8 Handbags You Need for Fall

With all the clothing trends that seem to be moving faster than ever, there’s no better time to give some much-deserved attention towards our handbags. Maybe it’s because carryall trends don’t seem to evolve as quickly, or maybe it’s because we often like to invest more in a bag that lasts for multiple seasons. But, while so much else of our closet gets rotated in and out, after a while, our purse collection can start to feel a little dull.

Fall is in full swing and although you may have your sights set on new sweaters, jeans, and jackets, don’t forget to give your handbags some thought. This season, fashion is offering up carryalls in cool shapes and materials. And, with fun details like fringe and chunky chain handles, consider these eight bags to change things up from your trusted tote.

Delancey Satchel

Urban Expressions nailed it this season with their warm burgundy satchel that’s perfect for fall. An essential for any women on the go, the interior features two side zip compartments that ensures all your belongings, whether it’s paperwork or an IPAD are organized.





Leopard Lady Bucket Bag

For the fiercest fashionista’s this bucket bag is on-trend. Designed in a fuzzy leopard print you’ll want to snuggle up to, it’s perfect for toting around your sassiest things.





Rose Queen Fringe Crossbody Bag

Urban Originals boho-chic crossbody is truly something special. Crafted in vegan leather with stylish fringe, all your friends will want to borrow it during festival season or on nights out with the girls.





Glamour Shopping Tote

Available in a variety of colors that include hues of nude and champagne we love the quality of Marc Ellis’s leather shopping totes that are functional for all your belongings but is also very affordable.





Bagpipe Shoulder Bag

This compact bag is delightfully on trend with a cool plaid pattern in yellow, black and red. The adjustable strap allows you to wear it over the shoulder or hands-free. Music lovers will appreciate the multi-cord headphone port, so you can do you while listening to your favorite tunes.





The Chain Crossbody in Calf Hair

Functional and fuss-free, this printed calf-hair wallet bag is sleek in design and super handy. A great tote for going out with friends, the divided compartments are big enough for an iPhone, and the adjustable chain strap can be worn crossbody or doubled up as a top handle.





Velvet Belt Bag

We’re thrilled that fanny packs have been reinvented to belt bags, making an incredibly stylish come back! Perfect to go hands free, this belt bag by WANT comes in a buttery soft blue velvet and can be adjusted to fit all sizes from the buckle closure.





Skyline Bag

Add a little sparkle to your look with the skyline bag by NINA. Designed in a multi-metallic print, sport it on fancier occasions and add a stylish touch to all your black dresses or, keep it casual and wear with any of your denim jeans and cable knit sweaters while out running errands.