80’s Vintage Fashion at ASOS’s Marketplace

Whether you’re someone that loves to frequent vintage shops, or prefers clicking away on fashion retail websites, there’s 80’s nostalgia to more apparel than you might realize. We’re not talking about your mother’s neon jazzercising clothes, MC Hammer parachute pants or your little sister’s bright jelly shoes either. The 80’s brought a wide range of style with glamorous dresses, batwing shirts, washed jean jackets and plenty of sharp tailoring.

Finally, there’s a hub that offers a fabulous collection of vintage brands called ASOS 80’s marketplace. Designers like Peekaboo Vintage, Pop Sick and Nordic Poetry, among others have done a stellar job at curating looks that let you relive the best parts of dressing up from the era. Check out a few highlights below

Pink Silk Sequin Jacket by Peekaboo Vintage

Feel like an 80’s starlet in this stunning silk jacket. The understated high neck and padded shoulders gives this coat a modern twist on an outdated trend, and you’ll love how dazzling you look when the lights hit the sparkly pink sequins.





Style Statement Clutch by Club Vintage

Update your array of clutches with this statement throwback. The bold design with gold stars packs a seriously stylish punch! It also features a gold wrist chain at one side so that it can be attached to the wrist.





Pleated Skirt by Pop Sick

This gorgeous pleated skirt is essential for anyone that loves vintage fashion and statement pieces. Featuring, a pleated waist & a zip closure to feel like Pretty in Pink. Add a cropped or box cut top to make this a totally rockin 80’s look.





Culottes Trousers by Nordic Poetry

In true 80’s form, these culottes’ pants have a high-waist and oversized silhouette. For a more casual look pair them with flat shoes or keep it sophisticated in boots or heels. A versatile pant, you can wear them to work or play.





Peekaboo Vintage Striped Jumpsuit

A colorful striped gem of a jumpsuit that oozes 80’s charm. The bold stripe pattern in pinks, blues and greens will make you stand out in the crowds and the elasticated waist makes them comfy as ever! Made in a lightweight fabric, this stunning piece is a must have for any wardrobe, and is a timeless trend.

Shop ASOS’s full 80’s vintage collection here