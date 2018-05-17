A Midsummer Bathing Suit Wish List

With summer just around the corner, now is the time to start planning your swimsuit wish list (and beach getaway)! With so many different swimwear trends this season, it can be difficult to know where to start. Whatever the occasion, there are endless ways to style this season’s top swimwear trends. Below are the top 4 swimsuit styles to add to your wish list this summer.

All Black Everything

You can’t go wrong with black, and this is definitely true when it comes to swimwear. A black bikini top is a versatile piece that can be worn in several ways depending on your personal style.

You can wear a black bikini top with high waisted bottoms for a more classic look or you can mix-and-match with a bright red bikini bottom for a bold statement. Paired with an oversized floppy hat or sheer cover-up, this look can be worn at the beach or to a day party. However you decide to style this piece, a black bikini is without a doubt the top staple to have in any summer wardrobe.

Cut Outs

Cutouts are the perfect way to add more fun and personality to any summer look. Opt for a vibrant swimsuit with cutouts that effortlessly mixes daring design with color. Paired with a simple white cover-up, this look can be worn all day long.

Tropical prints are here to stay, so don’t be afraid to try bold colors and prints this summer. Mixing prints is also a fun way to incorporate lots of color into your swimwear looks. But remember, especially when wearing cutouts, always be sure to wear extra SPF sunscreen to limit sun exposure and potentially unwanted tan lines.





Ruffles

Ruffles are a fun and flirty accent that give a playful touch to any swimsuit. If you’re going for a bold look, pair ruffles with simple accessories in bright contrasting colors.

Try a one piece ruffle swimsuit in a fun pattern like gingham for an easy-going, vintage feel. A suit like this can be paired with bright red or oranges accessories for a pop of color or with a simple black, navy, or white cover up.

One Pieces

Last, but certainly not least is the classic one piece. A simple one piece will look great on any body type. One pieces give you the freedom to enjoy summer without having to be body conscious or uncomfortable. (The same is true for high waisted bottoms, which often give more coverage and accentuate your waist line.)

For a fun, retro-inspired pin-up look, go for a red-push up one piece swimsuit. The vivid red tone also guarantees that you will stand out for all the right reasons. If you’re unsure about what type of swimsuit you want, you can’t go wrong with a one piece this summer.