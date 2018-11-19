Acne Studios Launch’s Third Installment of Capsule Collection

Last month, the Sweden-based brand Acne Studios delivered a capsule collection that celebrated the life and legacy of the musician Johnny Winter. Now, for a third addition to the range, the brand decided to revisit its face motif lineup, and there’s something for everyone.

Acne Studios’ third face motif collection arrives to us near six months after the introduction of the previous and second installment in the sub-line. Acne Studios delivers an eclectic and versatile face motif collection with monochromatic tops, bottoms, and outerwear that will cover all of your basics needs for the new season.

From eye-catching outerwear pieces to shorts, Acne Studios keep its straightforward, stylish and high-quality. To shop the full collection click here.