ALICE LAWRANCE XX Debuts NEW F/W18 Collection “LALA LAND”

The Taiwanese label ALICE LAWRANCE XX has officially launched its Fall/Winter 2018 collection “LALA LAND,” featuring a superb array of on-trend outerwear options. Known for a new type of garment experiment each season, the new line is filled with new designs offering up great fabric textures, intriguing prints, and eye-catching motifs.

Whether you’re refreshing your closet with sweaters, or bottoms, or in the market for a durable winter jacket to braze the cold, standout selections include the down-lined ALIEN 310 Hooded Padding Jacket, star reverse-weave hoodies, corduroy trucker jackets in warm hues of red and navy, and cozy knit sweaters constructed with mohair and wool.

Head over to ALICE LAWRANCE XX‘s website and shop the full collection.