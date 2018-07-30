Back to School Makeup Tutorial

“School is almost here! well not for me lol but definitely for you guys!
I did a first day of school slay for you guys to try and a huge giveaway to give back to those of you in school or for anyone who knows someone who deserves it! I love you all so so much!” – Christen Dominique
Makeup Used..
LOreal Infallible Matte Primer $13
LOreal Brow Stylist Definer $9
Shade Dark brunette
Covergirl Trublend Matte Made Foundation $9
Shade: Golden Natural
The Lemonade Palette $42
LOreal Voluminous Liner Liquid Eyeliner $10
Time Los Angeles Lashes In Style Introvert $18
INTROVERT – LUXURY SYNTHETIC LASHES
Maybelline Master Conceal $9
Shade: Light medium
Maybelline Fit Me Loose Powder $8
Covergirl Chocoholic Contour $10
LOreal infallible lip paint $7
Shade: Spicy Blush